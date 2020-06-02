More Sports Chess Chess Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge: Nakamura takes lead Nakamura opened an intimidating 2-0 lead before completing a 2.5-1.5 victory over Dubov in the first mini-match of the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge final. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 02 June, 2020 16:55 IST Nakamura, upbeat after stunning the reigning World rapid champion Magnus Carlsen in the semifinals, displayed his class. - FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 02 June, 2020 16:55 IST Favourite Hikaru Nakamura opened an intimidating 2-0 lead before completing a 2.5-1.5 victory over flamboyant Daniil Dubov in the first mini-match of the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge final on Monday.Nakamura, upbeat after stunning the reigning World rapid champion Magnus Carlsen in the semifinals, displayed his class by denying the 2018 World rapid champion any exciting positions in the first two games and won in 46 and 57 moves, respectively.“I did what Daniil does against everybody. I played the man more than I played the position,” said Nakamura of his choice to “make the game as flat as possible.”READ| Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge: Nakamura knocks out Magnus Carlsen In the third game of their best-of-four contest, Dubov got his act together with white pieces, by catching Nakamura in the opening, and emerged stronger in 44 moves. In the fourth, Nakamura overcame a brief mid-game crisis and drew in 45 moves to clinch the first mini-match.“I think the match, like most of the other matches, hinged on the first game. I made it a little bit more messy than I would have liked but obviously it all worked out,” said Nakamura.Dubov now faces a must-win situation in the second mini-match to force the decider.Final result: (first mini-match): Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus) 2.5-1.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos