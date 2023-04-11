Chess

All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament: Ishaan continues giant-killing spree, occupies joint lead

All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament: The win propelled Tendolkar to the top once again and is now leading the field jointly with three other players with a score of 5.5 out of a possible 6.

PTI
MUMBAI 11 April, 2023 17:23 IST
MUMBAI 11 April, 2023 17:23 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Ishaan Tendolkar continued his giant-killing spree by demolishing second-seeded FIDE Master Sauravh Khherdekar in the sixth round of the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Ishaan Tendolkar continued his giant-killing spree by demolishing second-seeded FIDE Master Sauravh Khherdekar in the sixth round of the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament: The win propelled Tendolkar to the top once again and is now leading the field jointly with three other players with a score of 5.5 out of a possible 6.

Ishaan Tendolkar, the 12-year-old wonder boy, continued his giant-killing spree by demolishing second-seeded FIDE Master Sauravh Khherdekar in the sixth round of the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament here on Tuesday.

The win propelled Tendolkar to the top once again and is now leading the field jointly with three other players with a score of 5.5 out of a possible 6.

Also Read
12-year-old Ishaan Tendolkar holds International Master Vikramaditya

The event is turning out to be a sort of graveyard for the top seeds as 14-year-old Kshaunish Jaiswal (ELO 1356) defeated third-seeded Raghav Srivathsav (ELO 2066).

The win took Kshaunish to the second spot in the standings with 5 points, which he now shares jointly with three players - Shanmukha Pulli (ELO 1545), Darsh Shetty (ELO 1534) & Mayuresh Parkar (ELO 1372).

The game between the two overnight leaders Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722) and Aayush Shirodkar (ELO 1533) ended in a draw. The duo were joined by top-seeded IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (ELO 2251) and Ishaan Tendolkar at the top of the standings.

Vikramaditya defeated Yohan Boricha after a long struggle to move back into contention for the championship.

A pack of 11 players is in the third spot with a score of 4.5.

Tough competition is expected in the remaining three rounds for a podium finish in this Rs 3.00 Lakh prize money tournament.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us