Koneru Humpy lauded for winning Sportstar Aces award

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz felicitated World rapid chess champion, Koneru Humpy, on being conferred with the ‘Sportswoman of the Decade’ (individual non-Olympic sports) at the Sportstar Aces Awards.

“You are a role model and a huge inspiration for the youth. We wish you continued success stories at the highest level,” Imitaz told Humpy when the latter called on him along with her father-cum-coach Koneru Ashok.

Imtiaz also presented Humpy with his book ‘Covid Musings’.

Ashok feels his daughter will be motivated to do even better after such recognition. “Only a few days before the Sportstar Aces award, Humpy was also presented BBC’s Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award. All these should only make her realise the dream of being a world champion in the classical format,” he said.