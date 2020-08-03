Chess Chess Legends of Chess: Carlsen leads Nepomniachtchi in final Magnus Carlsen came back strongly and delivered a crushing blow in a complex opening game of the final of chess24 Legends of Chess. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 03 August, 2020 21:26 IST Magnus Carlsen is up against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi in the final of Legends of Chess. - FILE PHOTO/RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 03 August, 2020 21:26 IST Having let Ian Nepomniachtchi off the hook once, Magnus Carlsen came hard at the Russian when he got another chance and delivered a crushing blow in a complex opening game of the final of chess24 Legends of Chess on Monday.Nepomniachtchi, who survived several anxious moments before beating Anish Giri 3.5-2.5 in the final set for a 2-1 victory in the semifinal on Sunday, had his chances survive with white pieces against Carlsen but missed his chance to lose in 48 moves.In a complicated game, where both players briefly struggled to find moves of optimum strength in the middle game, Carlsen managed to push a kingside pawn to the sixth rank and got rid of rival’s advanced pawn while keeping the white king under check. Soon, the Norwegian prepared for the forced exchange of queens when the Russian resigned.When the two met in the preliminary league, Carlsen just about managed to beat Nepomniachtchi 3-2.For a place in the four-man cash-rich Grand Final, slated next week, Nepomniachtchi needs to win the title. Carlsen and Daniil Dubov, the title-winners on the Tour so far, along with Hikaru Nakamura have already qualified for the Tour finale.The result:Final: Set One (Game One): Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor).Semifinal: Set Three: Nepomniachtchi bt Anish Giri (Ned) 3.5-2.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos