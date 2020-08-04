Chess Chess24 Legends of Chess final set 2 LIVE: Nepo seeks win to survive vs Carlsen Catch the live coverage of the Chess24 Legends of Chess final, the penultimate event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 04 August, 2020 20:35 IST Magnus Carlsen makes a move in his match against Ian Nepomniachtchi during the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on June 19, 2014. - AP / FILE PHOTO Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 04 August, 2020 20:35 IST Catch Tuesday's action from 7.30 pm: WHAT HAPPENED ON MONDAY?World champion Magnus Carlsen blanked Ian Nepomniachtchi in the two blitz games for a 4-2 triumph in the first set of the Legends of Chess final on Monday.On a day when Carlsen committed a stunning blunder and lost the third rapid game in just 21 moves, Nepomniachtchi looked well prepared until he imploded in the two blitz games. He now faces a must-win situation in the second set on Tuesday.Overall, Carlsen was unhappy with the quality of his play but satisfied with the result.Having let Nepomniachtchi off the hook once in the first game, Carlsen came hard at the Russian when he got another chance and delivered a crushing blow following a complex battle in the opening game. Nepomniachtchi, who survived several anxious moments before beating Anish Giri 3.5-2.5 in the final set for a 2-1 victory in the semifinal on Sunday, had his chances to survive with white pieces against Carlsen but faltered for a second time and lost in 48 moves.In the complicated game, where both players struggled to find moves of optimum strength in the middle game, Carlsen managed to push a kingside pawn to the sixth rank, got rid of rival’s advanced pawn while keeping the white king under check. Soon, the Norwegian prepared for the forced exchange of queens when the Russian resigned.The second game ended in a draw without providing any great thrills.In the third game, where Nepomniachtchi played white, Carlsen erred on the 19th move and resigned two moves later to crash to a stunning defeat. This one-move blunder, coming with a pawn-push on the kingside, had Carlsen starting at checkmate combination.Thereafter, a shaken Carlsen chose to draw the fourth game, with white pieces, in a 39-move game where the players blitzed out moves. On several occasions, the board presented symmetrical positions despite a series of exchange of pieces. Interestingly, when the draw was agreed, Carlsen had just over 19 minutes on the clock and Nepominachtchi, more than 18!This paved the way for a pair of blitz games. Carlsen, playing black, carved out a fine win. He managed to win Nepomniachtchi’s queen for a rook and bishop but had to play very accurately to take the lead.In the second blitz game, where the queenside wore a deserted look even before the 30th move, Nepomniachtchi saw a slim chance to play for a win but Carlsen staved off the danger and eventually managed to squeeze out a victory when even a draw was enough to give him the first set.For a place in the four-man $300,000 Grand Final, slated next week, Nepomniachtchi needs to win the title. Carlsen and Daniil Dubov, the winners so far on the Tour, along with Hikaru Nakamura have already qualified for the Tour finale.The result:Final: Set One (Rapid, Game One): Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor); (Game Two): Carlsen drew with Nepomniachtchi; (Game Three): Nepomniachtchi bt Carlsen; (Game Four): Carlsen drew with Nepomniachtchi; (Blitz, Game One): Nepomniachtchi lost to Carlsen; (Game Two): Carlsen bt Nepomniachtchi. The formatA 10-player round-robin league. Each match will witness the best-of-four rapid games. Each player gets 15 minutes of starting time on the clock and 10 second for every move. If tied 2-2, the tie will be decided by a Armageddon game, where White has five minutes to Black’s four, but a draw means Black wins the match. Three points awarded to a victory without Armageddon. If the match goes to Armageddon, the winner gets two points and the loser one.Following the league, the top four will advance to the semi-finals and the final that follows the best-of-three set format. Each set comprises a four-game rapid match. The only difference to the preliminary stage clashes is that if a match is locked at 2-2, there will also be two blitz games (five minutes each for both players plus three-second increment per move) before the Armageddon, if needed.Schedule: Round 1 to 9 (from July 21 to 29); Semifinals: July 31 to August 2; Final: August 3 to 5.Prize-money break-upWinner: $45,000; Runner-up: $30,000; Losing semifinalists: $17,500 each; 5th place: $10,000; 6th place: $8,000; 7th place: $7,000; 8th place: $6,000; 9th place: $5,000; 10th place: $4,000.