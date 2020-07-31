Legends of Chess: Magnus Carlsen leads Peter Svidler

Magnus Carlsen needed just 27 moves to destroy Peter Svidler’s white citadel and lead 1-0 in the first set of their semifinal-clash of the chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday.

Carlsen exploited Svidler’s weakness on the kingside in the middle-game by bringing his queen into active play. With his knight-pair ready to unleash serious damage, Carlsen was looking to add to his three-pawn advantage when Svidler resigned.

The other semifinal saw Anish Giri and Ian Nepomniachtchi sign peace after a marathon lasting 131 moves. Giri, playing white but down to less than 30 seconds against his rival’s more than five minutes, managed to maintain the balance of the position. On the 48th move, Giri gained a pawn and started playing for a win in the rook-and-pawn ending. Nepomniachtchi defended accurately to draw in 64 minutes.

The results: Semifinals: Set One - Game One: Peter Svidler (Rus) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus).