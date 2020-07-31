Chess Chess Legends of Chess: Magnus Carlsen leads Peter Svidler Magnus Carlsen needed just 27 moves to destroy Peter Svidler’s white citadel and lead 1-0 in the first set of their semifinal-clash on Friday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 31 July, 2020 21:50 IST Carlsen exploited Svidler’s weakness on the kingside in the middle-game by bringing his queen into active play. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Rakesh Rao New Delhi 31 July, 2020 21:50 IST Magnus Carlsen needed just 27 moves to destroy Peter Svidler’s white citadel and lead 1-0 in the first set of their semifinal-clash of the chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday.Carlsen exploited Svidler’s weakness on the kingside in the middle-game by bringing his queen into active play. With his knight-pair ready to unleash serious damage, Carlsen was looking to add to his three-pawn advantage when Svidler resigned.READ| Legends of Chess: Anand loses to Ivanchuk, finishes ninth The other semifinal saw Anish Giri and Ian Nepomniachtchi sign peace after a marathon lasting 131 moves. Giri, playing white but down to less than 30 seconds against his rival’s more than five minutes, managed to maintain the balance of the position. On the 48th move, Giri gained a pawn and started playing for a win in the rook-and-pawn ending. Nepomniachtchi defended accurately to draw in 64 minutes.The results: Semifinals: Set One - Game One: Peter Svidler (Rus) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos