Chessable Masters: Carlsen races past Liren to reach final

Magnus Carlsen won two games with black pieces and shut out Ding Liren 2.5-0.5 for a straight-set victory on the way to the final of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Wednesday.

Having won the first set 3.5-2.5 by virtue of claiming the second blitz game late on Tuesday. Carlsen now awaits the winner of the Anish Giri-Ian Nepomniachtchi match.

In the second set, Carlsen faced early trouble in the first game but broke free by sacrificing a queenside pawn to gain space. He gained equality on the board, ignored a draw-offer two moves before Liren blundered a rook and suffered a painful loss.

The second game, uneventful as compared to the other two games, ended with Liren forcing a draw by perpetual checks. In the third, Carlsen stayed in control while a desperate Liren lost his way in just 29 moves.

In the other quarterfinals, where Giri was ahead after winning the first set, Nepomniachtchi raised visions of forcing Thursday’s decider after going ahead by winning the second game on Wednesday. After three games, the Russian led 2-1 and needed only a draw in the fourth to force the deciding set on Thursday.

Semifinals results:

Second set (Rapid, Game One): Ding Liren (Chn) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); (Game Two): Carlsen drew with Liren; Nepomniachtchi bt Giri; (Game Three): Liren lost to Carlsen; Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi.