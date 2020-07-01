Chess Chess Chessable Masters: Carlsen races past Liren to reach final Magnus Carlsen won two games with black pieces and shut out Ding Liren 2.5-0.5 for a straight-set victory on the way to the final of the Chessable Masters. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 01 July, 2020 23:12 IST In the finals, Carlsen will now take on the winner of the Anish Giri-Ian Nepomniachtchi match. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 01 July, 2020 23:12 IST Magnus Carlsen won two games with black pieces and shut out Ding Liren 2.5-0.5 for a straight-set victory on the way to the final of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Wednesday.Having won the first set 3.5-2.5 by virtue of claiming the second blitz game late on Tuesday. Carlsen now awaits the winner of the Anish Giri-Ian Nepomniachtchi match.In the second set, Carlsen faced early trouble in the first game but broke free by sacrificing a queenside pawn to gain space. He gained equality on the board, ignored a draw-offer two moves before Liren blundered a rook and suffered a painful loss. Vaishali stuns Ukraine's Muzychuk in speed chess The second game, uneventful as compared to the other two games, ended with Liren forcing a draw by perpetual checks. In the third, Carlsen stayed in control while a desperate Liren lost his way in just 29 moves.In the other quarterfinals, where Giri was ahead after winning the first set, Nepomniachtchi raised visions of forcing Thursday’s decider after going ahead by winning the second game on Wednesday. After three games, the Russian led 2-1 and needed only a draw in the fourth to force the deciding set on Thursday.Semifinals results:Second set (Rapid, Game One): Ding Liren (Chn) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); (Game Two): Carlsen drew with Liren; Nepomniachtchi bt Giri; (Game Three): Liren lost to Carlsen; Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos