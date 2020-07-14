Legends of Chess from July 21 with Anand, Kramnik, Carlsen

Former World champion Viswanathan Anand and now-retired Vladimir Kramnik will be joined by Boris Gelfand, Vassily Ivanchuk, Peter Leko and Peter Svidler in a fascinating field for the Chess24 Legends of Chess beginning from July 21.

In this fine mix of greats from past and present, completing the 10-man field in this online event will be World champion Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Anish Giri, the semifinalists of the previous leg, Chessable Masters, of the million-dollar Chess Tour.

The prize-money on offer is $150,000, with $45,000 going to the winner.

Anand, winner of five world titles in classical time formats, said, “I am looking forward to returning to the chessboard and particularly excited to participate in this inter-generational challenge.”

Kramnik, the only man to beat legendary Garry Kasparov in a world title match, said, “I am glad to get a chance to play some chess online during this strange and uncertain time. I hope my play will not be too disappointing, but in any case, I will enjoy every minute and every game of this wonderful event!”

Gelfand, challenger to Anand in their 2012 World title clash, said, “I am delighted and looking forward to playing against great masters!”

Ivanchuk, a former world rapid and blitz champion and a contemporary of Anand from their days as juniors, said, “Why do I want to play in a chess legends tournament? My answer is very simple! I just want to play chess against exciting opponents and I want to enjoy it!”

Leko, the 2004 World Championship finalist, said, "It is a great honour to be part of this truly unique event. A battle of the generations and clash of different playing styles makes for a wonderful mix at the Legends of Chess."

Svidler is an eight-time Russian champion. Liren (China), Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Giri (Netherlands) are the top-ranked players in their country.

The event will witness a round-robin league till July 29, with each match involving four rapid games and if needed, an Armageddon game to break the tie. After the league, the top four players will advance to the semifinals, from July 31 to August 2. The final will be played from August 3 to 5.

The winner of this event will qualify to play in the $300,000 Grand Final scheduled from August 9 to 20.