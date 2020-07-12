Chess Chess Vidit Gujrathi to lead India in Online Chess Olympiad Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrati was named as the captain of the Indian team that will take part in the Online Chess Olympiad 2020, scheduled to begin on July 22. PTI Chennai 12 July, 2020 21:25 IST File photo of Vidit Santosh Gujrathi at the Tata Steel Chess India Tour-Rapid & Blitz tournament, in Kolkata. - Rajeev Bhatt PTI Chennai 12 July, 2020 21:25 IST Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrati was on Sunday named as the captain of the Indian team that will take part in the Online Chess Olympiad 2020, scheduled to begin on July 22.The India No.2 has been nominated as the skipper in consultation with former world champion and the country’s top player Vishwanathan Anand and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) selection committee comprising its president P. R. Venkatrama Raja and honorary secretary Vijay Deshpande, said in a press release on Sunday. “India No. 2 Grandmaster Vidit Gujarati has been nominated as captain of the Indian team which will take part in the Online Chess Olympiad 2020...This has been done in consultation with Vishy Anand and the selection committee by President of AICF P R Venkatarama Raja,” the AICF release stated.The team also includes P. Harikrishna and national champion Aravindh Chithambaram, world rapid champion Koneru Humpy, D. Harika and young prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa among others.The Indian squad: Men: Vishwanathan Anand, Vidit Santosh Gujarati (captain), P. Harikrishna and Arvindh Chithambaram (reserves).Women: Koneru Hampy, Dronavalli Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni and R. Vaishali (reserves).Junior boys: Nihal Sarin, R. Praggnanandha (reserve).Junior girls: Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal (reserve). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos