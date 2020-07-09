Chess Chess Women's Speed Chess: Indian challenge ends as Humpy, Harika lose Humpy was no match for Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia, going down 2-9 while Harika was ousted by world No.1 Hou Yifan of China 3-7 in her last eight clash. PTI Chennai 09 July, 2020 21:09 IST Koneru Humpy was no match for Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia, going down 2-9. - Special Arrangement PTI Chennai 09 July, 2020 21:09 IST The Indian challenge in the third leg of the FIDE Women’s Speed Chess Championships Grand Prix ended on Thursday with the defeats of world No.2 Koneru Humpy and D. Harika in the quarterfinals.Humpy was no match for Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia, going down 2-9 while Harika was ousted by world No.1 Hou Yifan of China 3-7 in her last eight clash.Humpy, who had beaten compatriot R. Vaishali in the opening round on Wednesday, fell behind early against Kosteniuk, a former world champion and was beaten comprehensively.Harika was on level terms with Yifan at the start before letting her opponent gain the upperhand and run away an easy winner. Anand to play in Legends of Chess; praises Carlsen for Chess Tour Humpy and Harika will feature in the fourth and final leg of the championship beginning on July 15 while compatriot Vaishali has finished her engagements with seven points having reached the semifinal in the first leg, the quarters in the second and an opening round defeat in the third.The Grand Prix consists of four legs, with a total of 21 participants. Each player participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs. Each GP is a 16-player knockout event.In each leg, every player scores cumulative grand prix points according to the position in the final standings.The two players who score the highest number of cumulative points in all three legs qualify for the Super Final to be held on July 20. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos