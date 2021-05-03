Carlsen gets past Nakamura to win New in Chess Classic title

Displaying amazing resolve, Magnus Carlsen bounced back to thwart Hikaru Nakamura’s bid to force the tie-breaker and won the New in Chess Classic rapid online title on Sunday.

Having won the first match of the final on Saturday, Carlsen gained the 2-2 draw he needed. In fact, Carlsen reached a completely winning position in the fourth game but accepted Nakamura’s draw-offer.

JUST WON A CHESS TOURNAMENT AGAIN — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) May 2, 2021

Nakamura started well by winning the first game. He held a better position but settled for a draw in the second. Thereafter, it was Carlsen’s turn to win. In a must-win situation to stay alive in the final, Nakamura messed up his position in the fourth game and conceded defeat by offering a draw.

This saw Carlsen win his first title on the Champions Tour that commenced in November. The World champion topped the preliminary league in each of the previous events - Skilling Open, Airthings Masters, Opera Euro Rapid and the Magnus Carlsen Invitational - but could not lift the crown.

The title also took Carlsen (185 points) to the top of the Champions Tour standings. Wesley So (145), Teimour Radjabov (109) and Anish Giri (105) trail Carlsen.