National Junior Chess c'ship: Neelash Saha, N. Priyanka emerge champions

Sixth seed Neelash Saha (7.5 points) scored an expected victory over Aryan Arora to overtake fellow overnight leader and Bengal teammate Utsab Chatterjee for the National junior chess title here on Sunday.



In the girls’ section, Andhra Pradesh’s N. Priyanka justified her top seeding by winning the title following a ninth-round draw with Tamil Nadu’s B. Sajitha.

This was the second podium-finish for Priyanka this month, having finished third in the National women championship at Bhubaneswar. In fact, third seed Bhagyashree matched Priyanka’s tally of 7.5 points after winning her final round but finished runner-up due to inferior tie-break score.



For their triumphant campaigns, Neelash and Priyanka received the winner’s trophy and Rs. one lakh each.



Important results (Ninth round):

Open: Rohith Krishna (7.5) drew with Utsab Chatterjee (7.5); Aryan Arora (6.5) lost to Neelash Saha (8); Arjun Kalyan (7) drew with Ayush Sharma (7); Koustav Chatterjee (7 drew with P. Iniyan (6.5); Vaibhav Raut (6.5) drew with V. S. Raahul (6.5); Garv Rai (6) lost to Hari Madhavan (7); Soham Kamotra (6.5) drew with A. Kumaresh (6.5); B. Vignesh (7) bt Vrashank Chouhan (6).



Girls: N. Priyanka (7.5) drew with B. Sajitha (6.5); Samriddhaa Ghosh (6.5) lost to Bhagyashree Patil (7.5); Bristy Mukherjee (6) lost to Femil Chelladurai (7); Marium Fatima (6.5) drew with M. Divyabharathi (6.5); V. Sarayu (6) drew with C. Lakshmi (6.5); Varshita Jain (5.5) lost to Mounika Akshaya (6.5); S. Kanishka (6.5) bt R. Srimathi (5.5).



Final standings:

Open: 1. Neelash (Ben), 2-3. Utsab (Ben), Rohith (TN), 4-8. Koustav (Ben), Ayush (MP), Hari (TN), Arjun (TN) and Vignesh (TN).

Girls: 1-2. Priyanka (AP), Bhagyashree (MP), 3. Femil (TN), 4-10. Divyabharathi (TN), Lakshmi (TN), Samriddhaa (Ben), Mounika (AP), Fatima (Bih), Sajitha (TN) and Kanishka (TN).