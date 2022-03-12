National Junior Chess c'ship: Priyanka closer to title; Rohith stuns Iniyan, joins Utsab, Neelash in the lead

N. Priyanka (7 points) drew with Samriddhaa Ghosh and inched closer to the title after taking a half-point lead following the eighth and penultimate round of the girls' section in the National junior chess championship here on Saturday.

In the open section, Rohith Krishna posted a stunning victory to dash the title-hopes of top seeded Tamil Nadu teammate P. Iniyan and joined the Bengal's Utsab Chatterjee and Neelash Saha in the lead at seven points.

