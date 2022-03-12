More Sports Chess Chess National Junior Chess c'ship: Priyanka closer to title; Rohith stuns Iniyan, joins Utsab, Neelash in the lead N. Priyanka (7 points) drew with Samriddhaa Ghosh and inched closer to the title after taking a half-point lead following the eighth and penultimate round of the girls' section in the National junior chess championship here on Saturday. Rakesh Rao GURUGRAM 12 March, 2022 20:51 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Rohith Krishna posted a stunning victory to dash the title-hopes of top seeded Tamil Nadu teammate P. Iniyan. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao GURUGRAM 12 March, 2022 20:51 IST N. Priyanka (7 points) drew with Samriddhaa Ghosh and inched closer to the title after taking a half-point lead following the eighth and penultimate round of the girls' section in the National junior chess championship here on Saturday. In the open section, Rohith Krishna posted a stunning victory to dash the title-hopes of top seeded Tamil Nadu teammate P. Iniyan and joined the Bengal's Utsab Chatterjee and Neelash Saha in the lead at seven points.READ | National Junior Chess c'ship: Koustav, Neelash, Utsab, Ayush ahead; Priyanka, Bhagyashree lead among girls Important results (eighth round):Open: Utsab Chatterjee (7) drew with Neelash Saha (7); P. Iniyan (6) lost to Rohith Krishna (7); V. S. Rahul (6) lost to Arjun Kalyan (6.5); Manish Anto Cristiano (5.5) lost to Koustav Chatterjee (6.5); Hari Madhavan (6) drew with Vaibhav Raut (6); Ayush Sharma (6.5) bt Aditya Dhingra (5.5); Aaryan Varshney (5.5) lost to Aryan Arora (6.5).Girls: Samriddhaa Ghosh (6.5) drew with N. Priyanka (7); Femil Chelladurai (6) lost to Bhagyashree Patil (6.5); C. Lakshmi (6) drew with Fatima Marium (6); M. Divyabharathi (6) drew with V. Rindhiya (5.5); B. Mounika Akshaya (5.5) drew with Anupam Sreekumar (5.5); Chinnam Vyshnavi (5.5) drew with V. Sarayu (5.5); Shubhi Gupta (5)lost to Bristy Mukherjee (6); B. Sajitha (6) bt Poorna Sri (5); Sachi Jain (5.5) drew with Taniskha Kotia (5). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :