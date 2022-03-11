More Sports Chess Chess National Junior Chess c'ship: Koustav, Neelash, Utsab, Ayush ahead; Priyanka, Bhagyashree lead among girls Koustav, seeded four, accounted for Tamil Nadu’s duo of S. Rohith Krishna and N. B. Madhavan while 10th seed and fifth-round leader Utsab stunned fifth seed and recently-crowned National sub-junior champion M. Pranesh before drawing with his Tamil Nadu teammate G. B. Harshavardhan. Rakesh Rao GURUGRAM 11 March, 2022 21:08 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the girls’ section, top seed N. Priyanka and third seed Bhagyashree Patil won both their rounds to move ahead at 5.5 points. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao GURUGRAM 11 March, 2022 21:08 IST It turned out to be a day of the Bengal boys as Koustav Chatterjee, Neelash Saha, Utsab Chatterjee along with Madhya Pradesh’s Ayush Sharma shared the lead at 5.5 points in the open section after six rounds of the National junior chess championship here on Friday. Koustav, seeded four, accounted for Tamil Nadu’s duo of S. Rohith Krishna and N. B. Madhavan while 10th seed and fifth-round leader Utsab stunned fifth seed and recently-crowned National sub-junior champion M. Pranesh before drawing with his Tamil Nadu teammate G. B. Harshavardhan. READ | Tamil Nadu’s Lakshmi, Poorna and Divyabharathi in the lead Saha, seeded six, scored over Vaibhav Raut (Maharashtra) and Aaryan Varshney (Delhi) while Ayush drew with Hari Madhvan (TN) and beat Soham Bhattacharya (Bengal). In the girls’ section, top seed N. Priyanka and third seed Bhagyashree Patil won both their rounds to move ahead at 5.5 points. Priyanka defeated two overnight leaders, Tamil Nadu’s M. Divyabharathi and C. Lakshmi while Bhagyashree faced lesser-rated players like Arushi Kotwal (J&K) and Tanishka Kotia (Haryana). Important sixth-round results: Open: G. Harshavandhan (5) drew with Utsab Chatterjee (5.5); Hari Madhavan (4.5) lost to Koustav Chatterjee (5.5); Aaryan Varshney (4.5) lost to Neelash Saha (5.5); Soham Bhattacharyya (4.5) lost to Ayush Sharma (5.5); P. Iniyan (5) bt Jinan Jomon (4); Garv Rai (4.5) drew with Arjun Kalyan (4.5); V. S. Raahul (5) bt Mohamed Anees (4); M. Pranesh (5) bt Anup Shankar (4); Rohith Krishna (5) bt Nirnay Garg (4); Manish Anto Cristiano (4.5) drew with Md. Bashiq Imrose (4.5); Hriday Panchal (4) lost to Soham Kamotra (5); Aryan Arora (4.5) drew with S. Rohit (4). Girls: N. Priyanka (5.5) bt C. Lakshmi 5); Bhagyashree Patil (5.5) bt Tanishka Kotia (4.5); B. Mounika Akshaya (4) lost to M. Divyabharathi (5); Abhirami Madabushi (4) lost to V. Rindhiya (5); Samriddhaa Ghosh (5) bt Poorna Sri (4); Femil Chelladurai (5) bt V. Sarayu (4); B. Sajitha (4) lost to Bristy Mukherjee (5). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :