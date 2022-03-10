Tamil Nadu’s Lakshmi, Poorna and Divyabharathi in the lead

The Tamil Nadu trio of C. Lakshmi, M. K. Poorna Sri and M. Divyabharathi shared the lead with four points after as many rounds in the girls’ section of the National junior chess championship here on Thursday.

On a day when the top seeds in both sections — Grandmaster P. Iniyan and Woman International Master N. Priyanka — were held to draws, another TN trio of M. Pranesh, N. B. Hari Madhavan, S. Rohith Krishna, along with Bengal’s Utsab Chatterjee and MP’s Ayush Sharma (4 points each), stayed ahead in the open section.

Important results (fourth round): Open: P. Iniyan (3.5) drew with S. Rohit (3.5); Aaryan Vashney (3.5) drew with Koustav Chatterjee (3.5); M. Pranesh (4) bt Soham Kamotra (3); Ayushh Ravikumar (3.5) drew with Neelash Saha (3.5); G. B. Harshavadhan (3.5) drew with Mohammad Anees (3.5).

Hari Madhavan (4) bt Aakash Dalvi (3); Manish Anto Cristiano (3) lost to Utsab Chatterjee (4); Rohith Krishna (4) bt Jinan Jomon (3); Ojasva Singh (3) lost to Ayush Sharma (4); Soham Bhattacharya (3.5) drew with Arjun Kalyan (3).

Girls: Tanisha Kotia (3.5) drew with N. Priyanka (3.5); C. Lakshmi (4) bt Bristy Mukherjee (3); Poorna Sri (4) bt V. Rindhiya (3); M. Divyabharathi (4) bt V. Sarayu (3); Kriti Patel (3.5) drew with Arushi Kotwal (3.5).

Bhagyashree Patil (3.5) bt S. Kanishka (3); R. Srimathi (2.5) v B. Sajitha (2.5); B. Mounika Akshaya (3) bt Sachi Jain (2.5); Swara Lakshmi (2.5) drew with Meenal Gupta (2.5); Samriddhaa Ghosh (3) bt S. Pournami (2).