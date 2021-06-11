Chess Chess National U-18 chess: Mrudul takes lead; Anadkat shocks Prithu Mrudul Dehankar upstaged top seed Savitha Shri in the sixth round and went on to lead with 6.5 points after seven rounds of National girls (under-18) rapid online chess. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 11 June, 2021 21:13 IST For the second day, top seeded Grandmaster Prithu Gupta (4.5 points) ended up losing a game. Gujarat’s Anadkat Kartavya beat Prithu in the sixth round. (REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO) - GETTY IMAGES Rakesh Rao New Delhi 11 June, 2021 21:13 IST Second seed Mrudul Dehankar upstaged top seed Savitha Shri in the sixth round and went on to lead with 6.5 points after seven rounds of National girls (under-18) rapid online chess championship on Friday.In the open section, seven players shared the lead at six points. For the second day, top seeded Grandmaster Prithu Gupta (4.5 points) ended up losing a game. Gujarat’s Anadkat Kartavya beat Prithu in the sixth round.READ: National U-18 chess - Bhavesh stuns PrithuThe standings (after seven rounds)Open: 1-7. V. Pranav, Sankalp Gupta, Vedant Panesar, Aronyak Ghosh, Koustav Chatterjee, M. Pranesh and Raja Rithvik (6 points each).Girls: 1. Mrudul Dehankar (6.5 points), 2-4. Siri Chandana, V, Rindhiya, Bristy Mukherjee (6 each), 5-9. Riya Mishra, Savitha Shri, Dhyana Patel, G. Kheethi and S. Vijayasubhasri (5.5 points). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :