Chessables Masters: Praggnanandhaa punishes Carlsen for one-move blunder

It took a one-move blunder from Magnus Carlsen for R. Praggnanandhaa to post a second win over the World champion in less than three months.

In the fifth round of the 16-player Chessables Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday, their clash headed for a draw after Praggnanandhaa’s 40th move but ended with Carlsen resigning on his 41st.

The ‘sudden death’ for Carlsen came when he misplayed the knight on his 40th move, and Praggnanadhaa delivered a check with a threat to claim the helpless black knight.

Having beaten the World champion in Airthings Masters online rapid in February, Praggnanadhaa’s repeat dose to Carlsen kept him alive in the race to the quarterfinals. Carlsen, who avenged the previous loss to the youngster by winning their best-of-four game clash 3-0 in the Oslo Esports Cup last month, was placed second behind China’s Wei Yi (14 points).

With a win worth three points, Praggnanandhaa (9 points) moved to the sixth spot after drawing with 11th placed compatriot P. Harikrishna (7) in the sixth round. Vidit Gujrathi (5) was 14th.