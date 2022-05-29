Sharjah Masters: Abhijeet finishes third; Gukesh, Arjun among top-10 finishers

Abhijeet Gupta (6.5 points) drew with eventual champion Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov (7) in the ninth and final round to finish third in the $60,000 Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah on Sunday.



D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi (6 each) won their final rounds to finish sixth and ninth, respectively, and broke into the top-10 bracket.

The results (involving Indians): Ninth round: