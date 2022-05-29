More Sports Chess Chess Sharjah Masters: Abhijeet finishes third; Gukesh, Arjun among top-10 finishers Abhijeet Gupta (6.5 points) drew with eventual champion Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov (7) in the ninth and final round to finish third in the $60,000 Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah on Sunday. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 29 May, 2022 22:32 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi (6 each) won their final rounds to finish sixth and ninth, respectively, and broke into the top-10 bracket. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 29 May, 2022 22:32 IST Abhijeet Gupta (6.5 points) drew with eventual champion Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov (7) in the ninth and final round to finish third in the $60,000 Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah on Sunday.D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi (6 each) won their final rounds to finish sixth and ninth, respectively, and broke into the top-10 bracket.The results (involving Indians): Ninth round: Abhijeet Gupta (6.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 6.5); Aleksandar Indijic (Srb, 5) lost to Arjun Erigaisi (6); D. Gukesh (6) bt Nijat Abasov (Aze, 5); Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 5.5) drew with S. P. Sethuraman (5.5); S. L. Narayanan (5) drew with Abhimanyu Puranik (5); Lucas van Foreest (Ned, 5) drew with Nihal Sarin (5); Aravindh Chithambaram (5) drew with Aram Hakobyan (Arm, 5); Aryan Chopra (5) drew with Temur Kuybokarov (Aus, 5); Sankalp Gupta (4) lost to Samvel Ter-Sahakyan (5); Aditya Mittal (4) lost to Rinat Jumabayev (Kaz, 5); Surya Shekhar Ganguly (4) lost to Sanal Vahap (5); Kivanc Haznedaroglu (Tur, 4) lost to B. Adhiban (4.5); Raunak Sadhwani (4.5) bt Mert Erdogdu (3.5). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :