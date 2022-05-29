Chess

Sharjah Masters: Abhijeet finishes third; Gukesh, Arjun among top-10 finishers

Abhijeet Gupta (6.5 points) drew with eventual champion Uzbek Nodirbek  Abdusattorov (7) in the ninth and final round to finish third in the $60,000 Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah on Sunday.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 29 May, 2022 22:32 IST
Chessboard

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi (6 each) won their final rounds to finish sixth and ninth, respectively, and broke into the top-10 bracket.   -  Getty Images

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 29 May, 2022 22:32 IST

Abhijeet Gupta (6.5 points) drew with eventual champion Uzbek Nodirbek  Abdusattorov (7) in the ninth and final round to finish third in the $60,000 Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah on Sunday.

D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi (6 each) won their final rounds to finish sixth and ninth, respectively, and broke into the top-10 bracket.

The results (involving Indians): Ninth round:

Abhijeet Gupta (6.5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 6.5); Aleksandar Indijic (Srb, 5) lost to Arjun Erigaisi (6); D. Gukesh (6) bt Nijat Abasov (Aze, 5); Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 5.5) drew with S. P. Sethuraman (5.5); S. L. Narayanan (5) drew with Abhimanyu Puranik (5); Lucas van Foreest (Ned, 5) drew with Nihal Sarin (5); Aravindh Chithambaram (5) drew with Aram Hakobyan (Arm, 5); Aryan Chopra (5) drew with Temur Kuybokarov (Aus, 5); Sankalp Gupta (4) lost to Samvel Ter-Sahakyan (5); Aditya Mittal (4) lost to Rinat Jumabayev (Kaz, 5); Surya Shekhar Ganguly (4) lost to Sanal Vahap (5); Kivanc Haznedaroglu (Tur, 4) lost to B. Adhiban (4.5); Raunak Sadhwani (4.5) bt Mert Erdogdu (3.5).

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App