Sharjah Masters: Draws slow down Indians, Abdusattorov leads With two rounds to go, Abhijeet Gupta continues to lead the 14-player Indian pack. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 27 May, 2022 21:23 IST Nodirbek Abdusattorov leads with six points after seven rounds. - GETTY IMAGES Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 27 May, 2022 21:23 IST All the leading Indians were held to draws and Uzbek talent and World rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov (six points) emerged as the only leader after seven rounds of the Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah on Thursday.With two rounds to go, Abhijeet Gupta (5) continued to lead the 14-player Indian pack.The results (involving Indians) - seventh roundHaik Martirosyan (Arm, 5) drew with Abhijeet Gupta (4.5);D. Gukesh (4.5) drew with Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 5);Pavel Ponkratov (FIDE, 4.5) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (4.5);Abhimanyu Puranik (4) drew with Gabriel Sargissian (Arm, 4);S. L. Narayanan (4) drew with Aram Hakobyan (Arm, 4);S. P. Sethuraman (4) drew with Jules Moussard (Fra, 4);Aravindh Chithambaram (4) drew with Nijat Abasov (Aze, 4);Raunak Sadhwani (3.5) lost to Emre Can (Tur, 4.5);Misratdin Iskandarov (Aze, 4.5) bt B. Adhiban (3.5);Sergei Azarov (Blr, 3) lost to Nihal Sarin (4);Surya Shekhar Ganguly (3) lost to Artur Davtyan (Arm, 4);Aryan Chopra (4) bt Mert Erdogdu (Tur, 3);Sankalp Gupta (4) bt Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm, 3);Aditya Mittal (3) lost to Daniil Yuffa (Esp, 4).