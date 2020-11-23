Skilling Open: Vidit lets Firouzja off the hook; Carlsen rallies; Giri leads

Vidit Gujrathi tossed away a winning position against Alireza Firouzja in the opening round and eventually settled ended the first day with three draws in the $100,000 Skilling Open online chess tournament on Sunday.



On a day when five round were scheduled, Vidit (1.5 points) also drew with second seed Ding Liren and Jan-Krzysztof Duda but lost to Levon Aronian and tournament-leader Anish Giri (4).



The opening round saw Magnus Carlsen (3.5) reach a winning position against Ian Nepomniachtchi but resigned immediately after a dramatic 'mouse-slip' that saw him lose his queen. But the World champion

bounced back with victories in the last three rounds to share the second spot with surprise-packet David Anton.



Giri, with three victories and two draws, stayed ahead after his fifth-round win over Vidit, who slipped to the joint 14th spot. Ten more rounds are scheduled over the next two days. The top eight performers will move into the quarterfinals.



The results: Fifth round:

Vidit Gujrathi (1.5) lost to Anish Giri (Ned, 4)

Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3.5) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 2.5)

Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 1.5) lost to David Anton (Esp, 3.5)

Wesley So (USA, 3) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 2.5)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 3) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 3)

Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2)

Quang Liem Le (Vie, 2) bt Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 1)

Peter Svidler (Rus, 2) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2).



Fourth round:

Ding drew with Vidit

Giri bt Quang

Anton lost to Carlsen

Firouzja drew with Nepomniachtchi

Aronian drew with Svidler

Duda lost to So

Vachier lost to Radjabov

Karjakin lost to Nakamura.



Third round:

Vidit drew with Duda

Nakamura drew with Giri

Carlsen bt Radjabov

So bt Aronian

Svidler drew with Firouzja

Quang drew with Ding

Karjakin drew with Vachier

Nepomniachtchi lost to Anton.



Second round: A

Aronian bt Vidit

Giri bt Karjakin

Vachier drew with Carlsen

Anton bt Svidler

Firouzja bt So

Duda drew with Quang

Ding drew with Nakamura

Radjabov lost to Nepomniachtchi.



First round:

Vidit drew with Firouzja

Nepomniachtchi bt Carlsen

Giri drew with Vachier

Karjakin drew with Ding

Nakamura drew with Duda

Quang lost to Aronian

So drew with Anton

Svidler drew with Rajdabov



Standings (after five rounds):



1. Giri

2-3. Carlsen, Anton,

4-7. So, Nepomniachtchi, Aronian, Nakamura

8-9. Firouzja, Ding

10-13. Quan Vachier, Svidler, Duda

14-15. Radjabov, Vidit

16. Karjakin.