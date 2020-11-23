Chess Chess Skilling Open: Vidit lets Firouzja off the hook; Carlsen rallies; Giri leads On a day when five round were scheduled, Vidit (1.5 points) also drew with second seed Ding Liren and Jan-Krzysztof Duda but lost to Levon Aronian and Anish Giri (4). Rakesh Rao New Delhi 23 November, 2020 18:31 IST Vidit Gujrathi at the Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz Championship in Kolkata, in November, 2019. - RAJEEV BHATT (File Photo) Rakesh Rao New Delhi 23 November, 2020 18:31 IST Vidit Gujrathi tossed away a winning position against Alireza Firouzja in the opening round and eventually settled ended the first day with three draws in the $100,000 Skilling Open online chess tournament on Sunday.On a day when five round were scheduled, Vidit (1.5 points) also drew with second seed Ding Liren and Jan-Krzysztof Duda but lost to Levon Aronian and tournament-leader Anish Giri (4).The opening round saw Magnus Carlsen (3.5) reach a winning position against Ian Nepomniachtchi but resigned immediately after a dramatic 'mouse-slip' that saw him lose his queen. But the World championbounced back with victories in the last three rounds to share the second spot with surprise-packet David Anton.Giri, with three victories and two draws, stayed ahead after his fifth-round win over Vidit, who slipped to the joint 14th spot. Ten more rounds are scheduled over the next two days. The top eight performers will move into the quarterfinals.The results: Fifth round: Vidit Gujrathi (1.5) lost to Anish Giri (Ned, 4)Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3.5) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 2.5)Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 1.5) lost to David Anton (Esp, 3.5)Wesley So (USA, 3) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 2.5)Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 3) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 3)Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2)Quang Liem Le (Vie, 2) bt Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 1)Peter Svidler (Rus, 2) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2).Fourth round: Ding drew with ViditGiri bt QuangAnton lost to CarlsenFirouzja drew with NepomniachtchiAronian drew with SvidlerDuda lost to SoVachier lost to RadjabovKarjakin lost to Nakamura.Third round: Vidit drew with DudaNakamura drew with Giri Carlsen bt RadjabovSo bt AronianSvidler drew with FirouzjaQuang drew with DingKarjakin drew with VachierNepomniachtchi lost to Anton.Second round: AAronian bt ViditGiri bt KarjakinVachier drew with CarlsenAnton bt SvidlerFirouzja bt SoDuda drew with QuangDing drew with Nakamura Radjabov lost to Nepomniachtchi.First round: Vidit drew with FirouzjaNepomniachtchi bt CarlsenGiri drew with VachierKarjakin drew with DingNakamura drew with DudaQuang lost to AronianSo drew with AntonSvidler drew with RajdabovStandings (after five rounds): 1. Giri 2-3. Carlsen, Anton, 4-7. So, Nepomniachtchi, Aronian, Nakamura8-9. Firouzja, Ding10-13. Quan Vachier, Svidler, Duda14-15. Radjabov, Vidit16. Karjakin. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos