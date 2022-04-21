National U-18 chess: Soham, Bhagyashree in sole lead

Overnight joint leader Soham Kamotra (J&K) defeated Avinash Ramesh (TN) to emerge as the sole leader in the open section after the seventh round of the MPL 31st National Under-18 chess championship in Pollachi on Thursday.

Top seed and GM elect Bharath Subramaniyam (TN) lost a crucial game in the seventh round against State-mate IM L. R. Srihari. In the girls’ section, Bhagyashree Patil (Maharashtra) got the better of S. Kanishka (TN) for a place on top of the table.