Speed Chess: Dronavalli Harika stuns Anna Muzychuk, in semi

Dronavalli Harika moved into the semifinals of the Women’s Speed Chess Championship, shocking Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine. She won 13.5-8.5.

It was quite a convincing show from Harika, who won all three segments, playing with varying time controls.

She took a 5-3 lead at the end of the 5+1 segment and never quite allowed Muzychuk to make a comeback. In the semifinals, she will face Kateryna Lagno of Russia.

Harika is the only Indian remaining in the fray after Koneru Humpy and R. Vaishali crashed out in the opening round.

Also through to the last four is China’s Hou Yifan, who defeated Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan 13.5-9.5.