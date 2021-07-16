SRCC wins FIDE B-School Super Cup chess

Delhi-based Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) dispatched three Russian teams in the knockout phase to win the inaugural FIDE Binance Business Schools Super Cup online chess title.

After a slow start, SRCC topped the eight-team Group ‘A’ with a tally of 22 points, despite suffering a 1.5-2.5 shock defeat to Zambia’s Mulungushi University.

After two teams from each of the four groups qualified for the quarterfinals, SRCC defeated Moscow-based MGIMO 3.5-0.5. In the semifinals, SRCC overpowered Grandmaster Joel Lautier-led Moscow School of Management 3-1.

In the two-match final, SRCC proved superior to MIPT Business School 2.5-1.5 in the first match and then claimed the second 3-1 to emerge as champions.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, skipper Tarini Goyal said, “When we started, we were not sure of going all the way but once we won a few matches with 4-0 margins and topped the group, we thought we had a shot at the title.

“The form of Vantika Agrawal and Ankit Gajwa held the key while Rishi Sardana did the job expected of him on the top board,” said Tarini, who, too, played very well.

Vantika, a Woman International Master, won all her seven games after joining the action from the fifth round of the league phase. Ankit also won all four games in the knockout after contributing four points from six games in the league.

Besides SRCC there were six other Indian teams from four institutions - Galgotia University, Indian Institute of Management (Jammu), T. A. Pai Management Institute (two teams each) and Bharathidasan Institute of Management - but none could get past the league stage.

SRCCs individual performance: Ankit Gajwa (8 points from 10 games); Vantika Agrawal (7/7), Tarini Goyal (captain) (6/7), Rishi Sardana (7/9), Arijith M. (3/4) and Jeet Jain (3/7).

The results:

Final (Match 1): SRCC bt MIPT Business School 2.5-1.5; (Match 2): SRCC bt MIPT Business School 3-1; For third place: Moscow School of Management bt University of Toronto 3-1.