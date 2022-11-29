Chess

Tata Steel Chess: Perfect day for Mamedyarov and Dzagnidze

Nana Dzagnidze and Oliwia Kiolbasa took the early sole lead, in open and women’s sections respectively, by winning all their games on Tuesday.

P. K. Ajith Kumar
KOLKATA 29 November, 2022 20:05 IST
KOLKATA 29 November, 2022 20:05 IST
Nana Dzagnidze emerged as the early leader in the inaugural edition of the women’s event at the National Library on Tuesday.

Nana Dzagnidze emerged as the early leader in the inaugural edition of the women’s event at the National Library on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Nana Dzagnidze and Oliwia Kiolbasa took the early sole lead, in open and women’s sections respectively, by winning all their games on Tuesday.

She was on 9/9 in Chennai. Just three months later, in another Indian metropolis, Poland’s Oliwia Kiolbasa is on 0/3. Sport is like that, of course, as the footballers of Argentina and Germany would also testify.

If the woman who stunned the world at the Chess Olympiad in August lost all her games on the opening day of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament, another won all hers. Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia thus emerged as the early leader in the inaugural edition of the women’s event at the National Library on Tuesday.

Kiolbasa was, in fact, one of her victims. Her other wins came against the Indians - B. Savitha Shri and R. Vaishali. The host’s best bet, Koneru Humpy, however, had a fairly good day, on which she faced a Ukrainian in every game. The score read Humpy 2 - Ukraine 1.

Also Read
Indian chess GM Narayanan left barefoot for metal detector check during match in Germany

The former World rapid champion from Vijayawada scored an important victory against Anna Muzychuk, drew with her younger sister Mariya and Anna Ushenina. With two points, she is among the four players in the second position.

The open event also has a leader with a perfect score in Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan. Following him a point behind are the Indian duo of Arjun Erigaisi, the defending champion, and Nihal Sarin.

The results (third round):

Open: Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 1.5 bt Hikaru Nakamura (US) 0.5; Vidit Gujrathi 1 lost to Nihal Sarin 2; D. Gukesh 1.5 drew with Arjun Erigaisi 2; S.P. Sethuraman 0.5 lost to Parham Maghsoodloo (Ira) 1.5; So Wesley (US) 1.5 lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 3.

Women: Mariya Muzychuk (Ukr) 2 drew with Koneru Humpy 2; B. Savitha Shri 0.5 drew with Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 1; R. Vaishali 1.5 bt Vantika Agrawal 1; Oliwia Kiolbasa (Pol) 0 lost to Nana Dzagnidze (Geo) 3; Anna Ushenina (Ukraine) 2 drew with Dronavalli Harika 2.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us