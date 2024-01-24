MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tata Steel Chess 2024: Triumphant Praggnanandhaa joins Gukesh, two others in the lead

In the Challengers category, Leon Mendonca moved to the second spot after beating Jaime Santos Latasa. Divya Deshmukh lost to leader Marc Andria Maurizzi and D. Harika surrendered to Hans Moke Niemann.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 20:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
File image of R. Praggnanandhaa.
File image of R. Praggnanandhaa. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of R. Praggnanandhaa. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

It was time for an unbeaten R. Praggnanandhaa to join the leaders after overpowering the Women’s World champion Ju Wenjun in the ninth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, near Amsterdam, on Tuesday.

When the action resumed after a day’s rest, all five decisive games saw the winners emerge from the white side. The surprise losers of the day included Ian Nepomniachtchi and Alireza Firouzja, seeded two and three.

D. Gukesh stayed in the lead following a draw with compatriot Vidit Gujrathi but it was Praggnanandhaa who made it by delivering an impressive tactical punch in 33 moves. Interestingly, Praggnanandhaa’s only victory in the previous eight rounds was against another Chinese, World champion and top seed Ding Liren.

While Anish Giri remained among the leaders after a draw with Ding Liren, Nodirbek Abdusattorov replaced one of the overnight leaders, Alireza Firouzja to regain his spot among the front-runners.

ALSO READ | Masters Chess Tournament: Gukesh stays in joint lead; Mendonca moves to tied second in Challengers

Abdusattorov prevailed over Dutch rival Jorden van Foreest, Wie Yi stunned Nepomniachtchi and Alexander Donchenko made his presence felt by bringing down an inconsistent Firouzja.

In the Challengers category, Leon Mendonca moved to the second spot after beating Jaime Santos Latasa.

Divya Deshmukh lost to leader Marc Andria Maurizzi and D. Harika surrendered to Hans Moke Niemann.

The results (ninth round):
Masters: R. Praggnanandhaa (5.5) bt Ju Wenjun (Chn, 3.5); D. Gukesh (5.5) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (5); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 5.5) bt Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3); Ding Liren (Chn, 3.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 5.5); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 3.5) bt Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 5); Wei Yi (Chn, 5) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 4.5); Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 3.5) bt Max Warmerdam (Ned, 4).
Challengers: Leon Mendonca (6) bt Jaime Santos Latasa (Esp, 4.5); D. Harika (3.5) lost to Hans Moke Niemann (USA, 5); Marc Andria Maurizzi (Fra, 6.5) bt Divya Deshmukh (3.5); Daniel Dardha (Bel, 5.5) bt Salem Saleh (UAE, 5); Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 5.5) drew with Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 3.5); Stefan Beukema (Bel, 2.5) lost to Anton Korobov (Ukr, 5.5); Eline Roebers (Ned, 2) lost to Liam Vrolijk (Ned, 4.5).

Related Topics

Tata Steel Masters /

R. Praggnanandhaa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sathiyan singles form tumbles as focus shifts to mixed doubles for Olympic bid
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Resurgent East Bengal books final ticket with 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. India second worst country in WADA’s 10-year global study of positive doping cases by minors
    PTI
  4. Keane drops Republic of Ireland manager hint
    AFP
  5. KCA, KFA and Lord’s announce massive plans for sports in Kochi
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Triumphant Praggnanandhaa joins Gukesh, two others in the lead
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Masters Chess Tournament: Gukesh stays in joint lead; Mendonca moves to tied second in Challengers
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh shares lead after win; Vidit stuns Firouzja
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh wins again, shares third spot with Praggnanandhaa, two others
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Indian chess - Bridging the gap and how!
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sathiyan singles form tumbles as focus shifts to mixed doubles for Olympic bid
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Resurgent East Bengal books final ticket with 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. India second worst country in WADA’s 10-year global study of positive doping cases by minors
    PTI
  4. Keane drops Republic of Ireland manager hint
    AFP
  5. KCA, KFA and Lord’s announce massive plans for sports in Kochi
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment