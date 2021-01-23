Chess Chess Tata Steel Masters chess: Harikrishna retains second spot P. Harikrishna drew with Poland’s Radoslaw Wojtaszek in 43 moves to retain the joint second spot behind leader Nils Grandelius in Tata Steel Masters chess tournament. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 23 January, 2021 19:11 IST Against Wojtaszek, a former ‘second’ of Viswanathan Anand, Harikrishna could not get any advantage with white pieces and eventually settled for a draw following perpetual checks in a rook-and-pawn endgame. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 23 January, 2021 19:11 IST P. Harikrishna (3.5 points) drew with Poland’s Radoslaw Wojtaszek in 43 moves to retain the joint second spot behind leader Nils Grandelius (4) after six rounds of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Friday.Against Wojtaszek, a former ‘second’ of Viswanathan Anand, Harikrishna could not get any advantage with white pieces and eventually settled for a draw following perpetual checks in a rook-and-pawn endgame.READ: Harikrishna accepts Giri’s draw-offerIranian talent Alireza Firouzja defeated Germany’s Alexander Donchenko and Dutchman Jordeen van Foreest beat Spain’s David Anton Guijar to join Harikrishna, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the second spot.Sixth-round results P. Harikrishna (3.5) drew with Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 3); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 4) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3.5) bt David Anton Guijar (Esp, 2); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 2.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 3.5); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 1.5) lost to Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 3.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5) drew with Aryan Tari (Nor, 2.5). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos