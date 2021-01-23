Chess

Tata Steel Masters chess: Harikrishna retains second spot

P. Harikrishna drew with Poland’s Radoslaw Wojtaszek in 43 moves to retain the joint second spot behind leader Nils Grandelius in Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 23 January, 2021 19:11 IST

Against Wojtaszek, a former ‘second’ of Viswanathan Anand, Harikrishna could not get any advantage with white pieces and eventually settled for a draw following perpetual checks in a rook-and-pawn endgame.   -  RAJEEV BHATT

Rakesh Rao Rakesh Rao
New Delhi 23 January, 2021 19:11 IST

P. Harikrishna (3.5 points) drew with Poland’s Radoslaw Wojtaszek in 43 moves to retain the joint second spot behind leader Nils Grandelius (4) after six rounds of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Friday.

Against Wojtaszek, a former ‘second’ of Viswanathan Anand, Harikrishna could not get any advantage with white pieces and eventually settled for a draw following perpetual checks in a rook-and-pawn endgame.

READ: Harikrishna accepts Giri’s draw-offer

Iranian talent Alireza Firouzja defeated Germany’s Alexander Donchenko and Dutchman Jordeen van Foreest beat Spain’s David Anton Guijar to join Harikrishna, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the second spot.

Sixth-round results

P. Harikrishna (3.5) drew with Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 3); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 4) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3.5) bt David Anton Guijar (Esp, 2); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 2.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 3.5); Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 1.5) lost to Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 3.5); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5) drew with Aryan Tari (Nor, 2.5).

  Dugout videos