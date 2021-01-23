Tata Steel Masters chess: Harikrishna retains second spot

P. Harikrishna (3.5 points) drew with Poland’s Radoslaw Wojtaszek in 43 moves to retain the joint second spot behind leader Nils Grandelius (4) after six rounds of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Friday.

Against Wojtaszek, a former ‘second’ of Viswanathan Anand, Harikrishna could not get any advantage with white pieces and eventually settled for a draw following perpetual checks in a rook-and-pawn endgame.

Iranian talent Alireza Firouzja defeated Germany’s Alexander Donchenko and Dutchman Jordeen van Foreest beat Spain’s David Anton Guijar to join Harikrishna, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the second spot.