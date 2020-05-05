Online Nations Cup: India loses to Rest of World

India went down to Rest of the World 1.5-2.5 in the second round of the FIDE-Chess.com Online Nations Cup on Tuesday after drawing its opener against USA.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand was held to a draw by Teimour Radjabov while world rapid champion Koneru Humpy could not break through the defences of former world champ Mariya Muzychuk.

P Harikrishna and the talented young Alireza Firouzja settled for a draw.

The defeat of B Adhiban, who stepped in for Vidit Gujrathi, to Peruvian Jorge Cori meant India lost the tie.

Top-seeded China took the lead with its second win, defeating Europe 3-1 after winning the first match by a similar margin against Rest of the World.

China is on top with four match points and six board points.

Earlier in the opening round, India split points with USA, with Humpy posting a win over Anna Zatonkish while the legendary Anand drew with the highly-rated Hikaru Nakamura.

The Americans scored when Fabiano Caruana put it across India no.2 Gujrathi. The match between P Harikrishna and Leinier Dominguez ended in a draw.

In other matches, top-seeded China crushed Rest of the World 3-1 while Russia shared the honours with Europe in a 2-2 result.

India meets Europe and China in round three and four on Wednesday.

The event follows the double round-robin format with the two leading teams battling for the title in the “Superfinal“.

All matches involve four boards - represented by three men and a women player. The rapid time-control is 25-minutes plus 10-second increment per move.