What happened during their previous meeting?

Malaysia won the mixed team event at the Commonwealth Games three consecutive times before India halted them in the previous edition of the Games at Gold Coast with a 3-1 win.

What time is the India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final?

The India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final is scheduled to start at 10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, August 2.

Where to watch India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final ?

India vs Malaysia mixed team table tennis final will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the updates on Sportstar’s blogs.