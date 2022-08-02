FAQs

India vs Malaysia, Badminton Mixed Team Finals, Commonwealth Games 2022: Where to watch, squad, timing, live streaming info

India in Commonwealth Games Badminton mixed team final: Here is everything you need to know ahead of the mixed team final between India and Malaysia in Birmingham.

Team Sportstar
02 August, 2022 14:00 IST
India’s P V Sindhu will be seen in action along with Satwik and Chirag against the Malaysians in the mixed team finals of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India's P V Sindhu will be seen in action along with Satwik and Chirag against the Malaysians in the mixed team finals of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

What happened during their previous meeting?

Malaysia won the mixed team event at the Commonwealth Games three consecutive times before India halted them in the previous edition of the Games at Gold Coast with a 3-1 win.

What time is the India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final?

The India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final is scheduled to start at 10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, August 2.

Where to watch India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton final ?

India vs Malaysia mixed team table tennis final will be telecast on the Sony Network and streamed online on Sony Liv. You can also follow all the updates on Sportstar’s blogs.

Indian Squad
PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponappa, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty , B Sumeeth Reddy
Malaysia Squad
Peng Soon Chan, Teng Fong Aaron Chia, Tze Yong NG, Wooi Yik Soh, Kian Meng Tan, Yee See Cheah, Jin Wei Goh, Pei Jing Lai, Muralitharan Thinaah, Koong Le Pearly Tan

