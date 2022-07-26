Netball will be one of 26 events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The edition marks the seventh appearance of the sport since its debut in 1998.

What is Netball? Rules and how to play

Netball is played on a rectangular court which is estimated to be of 30x15m dimension. There are seven members on each team and the playing court is divided into three sections: the middle third is called the centre third and the two segments at either end is called the goal third.

View of a netball court from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Manpreet Romana

The goal thirds consist of a semi-circle (goal circle) with a ring and a net, similar to basketball. Goals are scored when a player situated in the attacking circle shoots the ball through the ring.

No member of the team can move through all of the three thirds. Each position has a specific title: the goalkeeper, goal defence, wing defence, centre, wing attack, goal attack and the goal shooter. Each player’s position is identified by initials on the back of the player jersey. Only the goal attack and goal shooter players can make a shot at the ring from the attacking third.

A netball game lasts 60 minutes - split into four quarters of 15 minutes each.

Netball teams and format in CWG 2022

12 teams will compete in the netball tournament of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Scotland, Wales and Barbados make up Group A. Host and defending champion England, New Zealand, Malawi, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago and Northern Ireland comprise Group B.

Schedule, Venue and Timings

All netball matches will be played at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham between July 29 - August 7.