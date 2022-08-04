Here are the top moments from the sixth day of action from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Indian athletics entered the fray as Tejaswin Shankar secured the country’s first high jump medal while weightlifters continued their dominant run.

Tejaswin rocks after rocky build-up

Tejaswin Shankar poses with the bronze medal after the Men’s High Jump Final on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Tejaswin Shankar won bronze in the men's high jump event with a best of 2.22m. He had first time clearances at 2.10m, 2.15m, 2.19m and 2.22m before failing twice at 2.25m. Tejaswin had only one attempt left at 2.28m, which he missed. The 23-year-old had endured a rocky build-up to the Games, with his participation in doubt till the last minute, and reached Birmingham just three days before his event.

Chin up champion

Tulika Maan reacts after losing the final against Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the women’s 78kg Judo event on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Judoka Tulika Maan won silver in the women's +78kg category after losing to Scotland's Sarah Adlington by Ippon in the final. The Indian had defeated New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews in the semifinal, earlier in the day, to book her place in the gold medal contest. This was India's third medal and second silver in Judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Squashing his way into history books

Saurav Ghosal reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men’s singles bronze medal squash match on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Saurav Ghosal was a bundle of emotions after the bronze medal match. The 35-year-old won a medal in a category that denied him the chance every time of asking - the men's singles. Ghosal beat former world number 1 and defending Commonwealth Games champion James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 to secure India's first singles medal in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifting makes it 10 for India

Gurdeep Singh reacts after winning the bronze medal in the men’s +109 kg weightlifting event on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gurdeep Singh won bronze in the men's 109+kg weightlifting event. He snatched 167kg and lifted 223kg in the clean and jerk to post a total of 390kg. This was India's 10th medal in weightlifting in the ongoing Games. Pakistan's Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won gold with a total lift of 405kg while David Andrew Liti of New Zealand won silver with 394kg.

Lovepreet thumps National Records

Lovepreet Singh celebrates after performing a snatch during the men’s weightlifting 109kg final on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lovepreet Singh clinched the bronze in the men's 109kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 355kg. He snatched 163kg and clean and jerked 192kg to break his National Record in both disciplines on the way to the medal. Cameroon's Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu won gold with a total lift of 361kg while Samoa's Jack Hitila Opeloge won silver with 358kg.

Clinical Women in Blue into semifinal

Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates the wicket of Aaliyah Alleyne during the T20 Group A match between India and Barbados on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India thrashed Barbados by 100 runs to enter the semifinal of the women's T20 cricket tournament. Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur picked four for 10 in four overs as India restricted the opposition to 62 for eight and register its second-largest victory (by runs) in T20Is. Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma powered India to 162 for four, scoring 70 runs in the last seven overs.

Chak De India

Lalremsiami celebrates after scoring India’s third goal during Women’s Hockey Pool A match against Canada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Lalremsiami, with a little more than nine minutes left, scored the decider amid a goalmouth melee during a penalty corner as India took a 3-2 lead against Canada and eventually sealed a semifinal berth with the same scoreline. Salima Tete opened India's account before ordinary defending by Canada saw Navneet Kaur extend its lead in the 22nd minute.

Historic sprint for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon celebrates after winning bronze in the Men’s 100m final on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Yupun Abeykoon scripted history by winning the bronze in the Men’s 100m event with a timing of 10.14 seconds. Abeykoon became the first Sri Lankan, in 24 years, to win a medal in Track & Field at the Commonwealth Games. Earlier in July, Abeykoon had become the first South Asian to breach the 10-second barrier in the 100m, clocking a time of 9.96s.

Defying the age and odds at 72

Rosemary Lenton (left) and Pauline Wilson of Scotland celebrate their victory in the Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 gold medal match against Australia on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rosemary Lenton of Scotland, making her Commonwealth Games at the age of 72, won a gold medal in the Women’s Pairs B6-B8 final Lawn Bowls event alongside Pauline Wilson (right). The Scottish pair held its nerve in a tightly-contested final against Australia. A former competitive sailor and cyclist, Lenton was left needing a wheelchair two decades ago due to health complications following a routine surgery.

A gold, a record, an emotion

Emily Campbell of England celebrates after setting a new Commonwealth Games Record in clean & jerk during the Women’s 87+kg final on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Emily Campbell of England won the gold in the Women’s 87+kg weightlifting event with a combined total of 286kg and set a new Games Record. Her lifts of 124kg in the snatch and 162kg in clean and jerk were also Games Records as Campbell left reigning champion Feagaiga Stowers of Samoa (268kg) far behind in the competition. Campbell had become the first British woman to win a Olympic weightlifting medal when she took home the silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.