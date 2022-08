Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Day 6 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India has won five gold, four silver and three bronze medals so far.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham take place from July 29 to August 8 with Indian athletes competing in events across 15 sports. Here are all the events Indians will be participating on Day 6 in Birmingham.

AUGUST 3 (All timings are in IST - Indian Standard Time)

1 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Mens Singles- Mridul Borgohain Vs Chris Locke

Womens Pairs- India Vs Niue

2:00 PM (Weightlifting)

Men’s 109 Kg- Lovepreet Singh

2:30 PM Onwards (Judo)

Womens +78 Kg Quarterfinals- Tulika Maan

Mens +100 Kg Elimination Round Of 16- Deepak Deswal

Knockout Matches To Follow (Subject To Qualification)

03:10 PM (Para table tennis)

Womens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 1 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Daniela Di Toro

Womens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 2- Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Sue Bailey

Womens Singles Classes 6 - 10 Group 1 Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Faith Obazuaye

03:30 PM (hockey)

Women’s match- India vs Canada

03:30 PM (Squash)

Mixed Doubles Round Of 32- Joshna/Harinder vs Yeheni Kuruppu/Ravindu Laksiri

4 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Mens Singles- Mridul Borgohain Vs Ian Mclean

Womens Pair - India Vs South Africa

4:45 PM (Boxing)

Over 45kg - 48kg Quarterfinals Nitu Ganghas Vs Nicole Clyde

4:55 PM (Para table tennis)

Mens Singles Class 3 - 5 Group 1 Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs George Wyndhan

5:45 PM (boxing)

Over 54kg - 57kg Quarterfinals Hussam Uddin Muhammed Vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo

6:30 PM (hockey)

Men’s match- India vs Canada

6:30 PM (Weightlifting)

Womens 87+ Kg- Purnima Pandey

7:30 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Mens Fours- India Vs Cook Islands

Womens Triples- India Vs Niue

9:30 PM (squash)

Men’s singles bronze- Saurav Ghosal vs James Willstrop

09:40 PM (para table tennis)

Womens Singles Classes 6 - 10 Group 1- Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Gloria Gracia Wong Sze

10:15 PM (para table tennis)

Womens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 1- Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Christiana Ikpeoyi

Womens Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 2 Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Amanda Jane Tscharke

10:30 PM (cricket)

India Vs Barbados

10:30 PM (Lawn Bowls)

Mens Fours- India Vs England

11:00 PM (Weightlifting)

Mens 109+ Kg- Gurdeep Singh

11:15 PM (boxing)

Over 48kg - 50kg Quarterfinals Nikhat Zareen Vs Helen Jones

11:30 PM (Athletics)

Men’s High Jump final- Tejaswin Shankar

12 AM (Aug 4) (para table tennis)

Mens Singles Class 3 - 5 Group 1 - Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs Isau Ogunkunle

12:35 AM (Aug 4) (Athletics)

Women’s Shotput finals- Manpreet Kaur

12:42 AM (Aug 4) (swimming)

Men’s 1500m final- Kushagra Rawat, Advait Page

12:45 AM (Aug 4) (boxing)

Over 64kg - 70kg Quarterfinals Lovlina Borgohain Vs Rosie Eccles

1:15 AM (Aug 4) (para athletics)

Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/ 61-64- Devender Kumar, Aneesh Kumar, Devendar Gehlot

2:00 AM (AUG 4) (boxing)

Over 75kg - 80kg Quarterfinals Ashish Kumar Vs Aaron Bowen