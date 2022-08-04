Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 Live Updates: Women’s Hammer Throw qualification first event; Hima Das, PV Sindhu in action later

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 7 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Athletics

2:30 pm: Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification - Manju Bala. Sarita Romit Singh

3:03 pm: Women’s 200m Round 1 Heats - Hima Das

12:12 am: Men’s Long Jump Final - M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Badminton

3:00 pm: Women’s Singles Round of 32 - PV Sindhu vs Abdul Razzaq (MDV)

4:00 pm: Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Kidambi Srikanth vs Daniel Wanagaliya (UGA)

4:00 pm: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - B. Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Callum Hemming/Jessica Pugh (ENG)

10:00 pm: Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Aakarshi Kashyap vs Mahoor Shahzad (PAK)

11:30 pm: Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Lakshya Sen vs Vernon Smeed (SHN)

Boxing

4:45 pm: Men’s Flyweight - Quarterfinal - Amit Panghal vs Lennon Mulligan

6:15 pm: Women’s Lightweight - Quarterfinal - Jaismine vs Troy Garton

8:00 pm: Men’s Super Heavyweight - Quarterfinal - Sagar vs Keddy Agnes

12:30 am: Men’s Welterweight - Quarterfinal - Rohit Tokas vs Xavier

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Women’s

4:30 pm onwards - Bavleen Kaur

Squash

5:30 pm: Women’s Doubles Round of 32 - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

6:00 pm: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar

6:00 pm: Mixed Doubled Round of 16 - Joshna Chinappa, Harinder Pal Sandhu

7:00 pm: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal

11:45 pm: Women’s Doubles Round of 16 - Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal

Table Tennis

2:35 pm: Mixed Doubles Round of 64 - Sanil Shetty, Reeth Tennison

8:30 pm: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra

9:10 pm: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula

10:00 pm: Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Reeth Tennison

10:00 pm: Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Sreeja Akula

10:45 pm: Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Manika Batra

11:30 pm: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty

12:10 am: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 - G. Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal

Para Table Tennis

3:45 pm: Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 - Baby Sahana Ravi

3:45 pm: Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 - Bhavina Patel

4:20 pm: Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 - Sonalben Patel

5:30 pm: Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 - Raj Aravindan Alagar

Para-powerlifting

7:30 pm: Women’s Lightweight Final - Sakina Khatun

9:00pm: Men’s Lightweight Final - Parmjeet Kumar

1:30am: Men’s Heavyweight Final - Sudhir

Lawn Bowls

4:00 pm: Men’s Singles Sectional Play — Mridul Borgohain

Men’s Hockey

6:30 pm: India vs Wales