India men’s hockey team defeated Wales 4-1 on Thursday and qualified for the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Wales started the game with a compact defense but as the match went on, the Indian team managed to find holes in it.

India vs Wales Highlights

Vice-captain Harmanpreet was the star again for India, scoring three goals - two via Penalty Corners and one via Penalty stroke.

As things stand, tops the group with 10 points from 4 games. England can match India in terms of points by beating Canada in its final group match. However, in order to top the group, England has to win by a margin of 15 goals.