Tejaswin Shankar Live Updates, High Jump Final, 2022 Commonwealth Games: Tejaswin eyes India’s first athletics medal

Last Updated: 03 August, 2022 23:02 IST
Welcome to  Sportstar’s  LIVE Coverage of the men’s high jump final featuring Tejaswin Shankar, women’s shot put final featuring Manpreet Kaur and para discus throw events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

CWG MAIN BLOG

When will the events take place?

Men’s High Jump - Tejaswin Shankar - 11:30 PM

Women’s Shot put - Manpreet Kaur - 12:35 AM (Aug 4) 

Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/ 61-64- Devender Kumar, Aneesh Kumar, Devendar Gehlot - 1:15 AM

PREVIEW (TEJASWIN SHANKAR):

Tejaswin Shankar’s journey to the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride. After an omission by the Athletics Federation of India, a legal battle saw him earn his place in the Indian contingent, only to be rejected by the Commonwealth Games organising committee.

Shankar was cleared to compete at the Commonwealth Games after the organisers accepted his entry on the request of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), ending a month-long drama surrounding his participation. The organisers had initially rejected Shankar’s late entry but the IOA has now got confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Birmingham CWG organisers about acceptance of his entry after a Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM).

His acceptance into the event ultimately saw Shankar board the flight to England. For the high jumper, the opportunity to appear at the Birmingham Games will be all about making a statement. While the national record holder would certainly be aiming for a podium finish, he will also want to better his personal best of 2.29m at the quadrennial event.

ROAD TO FINALS (MANPREET KAUR)-

In Tuesday’s qualification round, Manpreet began with a throw of 15.83m. She improved her first attempt with the second throw of 16.68m. However, her final throw of 16.78m was her best effort helping her finish seventh overall and qualify for the finals. Manpreet, set a new National Record with a throw of 18.06m at the Inter-State National Athletics Championships in Chennai in June.

Where to watch the athletics events?

Commonwealth Games 2022 athletics events will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

