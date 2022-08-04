MEN’S LONG JUMP FINAL UPDATES - STARTS AT 12:12AM IST

Here’s a look at the top 12 athletes in tonight’s long jump final.

Under an hour to go for the final. Here’s a capsule video that recaps M Sreeshankar, who is poised for a podium finish on his CWG debut.

SREESHANKAR AND ANEES - LONG JUMP FINAL PREVIEW

National record holder Murali Sreeshankar topped the men’s long jump qualification round to storm into the finals along with Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who qualified as eighth best, at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Sreeshankar was the only athlete to cross the automatic qualification mark of 8m, with an opening round jump of 8.05m in Group A. He did not make any more attempts. His jump was, however, wind assisted, with a tail wind speed of +2.7m/s. Meanwhile, Anees, finished third in the Group B qualification round with a best of 7.68m. He has a season and personal best of 8.15m.

Sreeshankar, who finished seventh in the recent World Championships in Eugene, USA, has a season and personal best of 8.36m. He was the first Indian long jumper to qualify for the final but could not raise the bar and finished seventh with 7.96m in Oregon.

“It was a good opportunity at the Worlds. I couldn’t properly connect the jumps in the final, made some mistakes technically,” said Sreeshankar, the No. 1 Commonwealth Games jumper, in a chat with Sportstar from Birmingham last Thursday.

The 23-year-old has shown what he is capable of in the last few years but he has not been able to reproduce the big jumps at the majors. He failed to make the finals at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and at the 2019 Worlds and was sixth at the 2018 Asian Games and under-20 Worlds.

“All small steps towards the big target...I am in the mix right now. Will do good here,” said Sreeshankar, this year’s joint World No. 2 with Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and China’s World champion Jianan Wang.