Murali Sreeshankar LIVE, Long Jump Final, Commonwealth Games updates: Sreeshankar, Anees target medals on CWG final debut

Long Jump Final LIVE, CWG 2022: Get all the updates, results and highlights of the men’s long jump final from Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 August, 2022 23:49 IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will feature in the long jump final in Birmingham on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games 2022: India’s Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya will feature in the long jump final in Birmingham on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES/REUTERS

MEN’S LONG JUMP FINAL UPDATES - STARTS AT 12:12AM IST

23:46PM IST
23:27PM IST

Here’s a look at the top 12 athletes in tonight’s long jump final.

23:13PM IST

Under an hour to go for the final. Here’s a capsule video that recaps M Sreeshankar, who is poised for a podium finish on his CWG debut.

SREESHANKAR AND ANEES - LONG JUMP FINAL PREVIEW

National record holder Murali Sreeshankar topped the men’s long jump qualification round to storm into the finals along with Muhammed Anees Yahiya, who qualified as eighth best, at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Sreeshankar was the only athlete to cross the automatic qualification mark of 8m, with an opening round jump of 8.05m in Group A. He did not make any more attempts. His jump was, however, wind assisted, with a tail wind speed of +2.7m/s. Meanwhile, Anees, finished third in the Group B qualification round with a best of 7.68m. He has a season and personal best of 8.15m.

Sreeshankar, who finished seventh in the recent World Championships in Eugene, USA, has a season and personal best of 8.36m. He was the first Indian long jumper to qualify for the final but could not raise the bar and finished seventh with 7.96m in Oregon.

“It was a good opportunity at the Worlds. I couldn’t properly connect the jumps in the final, made some mistakes technically,” said Sreeshankar, the No. 1 Commonwealth Games jumper, in a chat with Sportstar from Birmingham last Thursday.

The 23-year-old has shown what he is capable of in the last few years but he has not been able to reproduce the big jumps at the majors. He failed to make the finals at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and at the 2019 Worlds and was sixth at the 2018 Asian Games and under-20 Worlds.

“All small steps towards the big target...I am in the mix right now. Will do good here,” said Sreeshankar, this year’s joint World No. 2 with Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou and China’s World champion Jianan Wang.

When and where to watch M Sreeshankar and Anees Yahiya’s long jump final at Commonwealth Games 2022?
The Commonwealth Games 2022 long jump final with India’s M Sreeshankar and Anees Yahiya will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham at 12:12AM IST on August 5.
The Long jump final will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and be streamed online on Sony LIV.

