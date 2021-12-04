Cricket Videos

Ajaz Patel says job not done yet after stunning performance in Mumbai Test

It was a memorable ‘homecoming’ for Ajaz Patel as he scalped four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, to put India in a spin.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 04 December, 2021 13:08 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 04 December, 2021 13:08 IST
IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions
From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways
IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction
Tim Southee getting Test practice in between T20Is, sheds light on workload

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Neil Wagner gearing up for New Zealand's World Test Championship defense, Test series against India
AB De Villiers retires - Best career moments
Harshal Patel reveals RCB teammate AB De Villiers' impact on his career and bowling process
AB de Villiers retires from cricket - Virat Kohli, Chahal lead tributes
Harshal Patel on late international debut: We don't speak of the value of patience enough
Suryakumar Yadav in good spirits after India beats New Zealand post T20 World Cup debacle
India vs New Zealand T20I series - head-to-head, most runs, most wickets
Meet Rahul Dravid's support staff - the Indian men's coaching contingent
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App