Cricket Videos Morgan and Kohli start early with the World Cup mind games Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli have labelled each other the 'favourites' for the upcoming ICC World Cup Team Sportstar 12 March, 2021 14:37 IST Team Sportstar 12 March, 2021 14:37 IST Morgan and Kohli start early with the World Cup mind games Allen outhits big names to give West Indies win in third T20I against Sri Lanka James Anderson: Looking at bigger picture, rotation policy has merit Root always looking to improve - Trott More Videos Joe Root - England's captain set to join 100-Test club Rory Burns prepared for life in the bubble in India Explainer: What is Australia Day and where does Cricket Australia come into the picture? Anderson feeling ageless after six-wicket haul for England Tim Paine unsure of Australia captaincy for the Ashes Jack Leach backs 'confident' Dan Lawrence to succeed 2020 year in sport: Champions who stayed champions in a difficult year England's Bairstow: My game has never been better