Cricket Videos

Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength

Aiden Markram was all praise for Ravi Bishnoi and the Punjab Kings bowlers for stepping up under pressure in a must-win game.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 September, 2021 15:12 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 September, 2021 15:12 IST
Harshal Patel: T20 World Cup selection not in my hands
Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength
Trevor Bayliss points out what's going wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021
Race for the IPL 2021 Orange cap - top 5 runscorers so far

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Harshal Patel and Virat Kohli
Race for the IPL 2021 purple cap - top 5 wicket takers so far
IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab stays alive in playoff race, Sunrisers crash out of tournament
IPL 2021 match recap: Delhi Capitals make playoffs, beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs
IPL 2021 match recap: Storm CSK blows RCB away in sandy Sharjah, Dhoni & Co. top table
KL Rahul
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
RR vs DC Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, predicted XIs
IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad means business for the Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan credits bowlers for KKR's wins over RCB, MI
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App