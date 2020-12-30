Cricket Videos NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session Pakistan was dismissed for 271, chasing a victory target of 372, with 4.3 overs remaining in the test at Bay Oval. Team Sportstar 30 December, 2020 21:09 IST Team Sportstar 30 December, 2020 21:09 IST NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session South Africa seals big win over Sri Lanka in first Test South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights More Videos Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test How to get Kane Williamson out Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India Watch: Kane Williamson's double ton puts NZ on top against WI NZvWI 1st Test day 1 highlights: Williamson imperious as New Zealand build big total