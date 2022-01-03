Cricket Videos Rahul Dravid: Media can celebrate, ask questions to Virat ahead of his 100th Test Ahead of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers, head coach Rahul Dravid clarified why Virat Kohli has not been speaking to the media during the tour. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2022 07:30 IST Team Sportstar 03 January, 2022 07:30 IST Rahul Dravid: Media can celebrate, ask questions to Virat ahead of his 100th Test 2021 Year in Sports December: England's Ashes humiliation, Verstappen dethrones Hamilton, Aguero retires 2021 Year in Sports November: Messi's 7th Ballon d'Or, Peng Shuai case, Azeem Rafiq's testimony 2021 Year in Sports October: Mandhana's maiden Test ton, CSK wins IPL, Pakistan beats India in T20WC Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos 2021 Year in Sports September: Kohli gives up T20 captaincy, Raducanu wins US Open, Avani Lekhara makes history 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi 2021: Year in Sports - May: COVID-19 hits IPL; Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open citing mental health 2021 Year in Sports - April: Lanning pips Ponting, European Super League drama unfolds, Mourinho leaves London 2021: Year in Sports - March: From Federer's injury comeback and Mithali's milestone to Schumacher's debut 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin