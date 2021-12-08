Cricket Videos

Ravichandran Ashwin and the art of making the best of opportunities

Ravichandran Ashwin has been quietly accumulating envious records to his name this year. Here's a look at some of them from 2021 so far.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 December, 2021 10:49 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 December, 2021 10:49 IST

We need to learn how to make the best out of opportunities we get from Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian spinner has been quietly accumulating envious records to his name this year. Here's a look at some of them from 2021 so far.

Read more:

IND v NZ in numbers: From Shreyas Iyer's debut distinction to Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

India seals series win against New Zealand as Ashwin, Jayant take four-fors

India vs South Africa: A lot to ponder before the Boxing Day Test

India under Dravid’s safety net  

Ravichandran Ashwin and the art of making the best of opportunities
India vs New Zealand review: Time for Team India to move on from Rahane, Pujara?
Virat Kohli on Rahane's poor form, plans for middle order and home win against New Zealand
Watch | Axar Patel: Good to dominate in a home Test

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in an innings, makes history
Ajaz Patel says job not done yet after stunning performance in Mumbai Test
IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions
From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways
IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction
Tim Southee getting Test practice in between T20Is, sheds light on workload
Neil Wagner gearing up for New Zealand's World Test Championship defense, Test series against India
AB De Villiers retires - Best career moments
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App