Cricket Videos Ravichandran Ashwin and the art of making the best of opportunities Ravichandran Ashwin has been quietly accumulating envious records to his name this year. Here's a look at some of them from 2021 so far. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2021 10:49 IST Team Sportstar 08 December, 2021 10:49 IST We need to learn how to make the best out of opportunities we get from Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian spinner has been quietly accumulating envious records to his name this year. Here's a look at some of them from 2021 so far.Read more: IND v NZ in numbers: From Shreyas Iyer's debut distinction to Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul India seals series win against New Zealand as Ashwin, Jayant take four-fors India vs South Africa: A lot to ponder before the Boxing Day Test India under Dravid’s safety net Ravichandran Ashwin and the art of making the best of opportunities India vs New Zealand review: Time for Team India to move on from Rahane, Pujara? Virat Kohli on Rahane's poor form, plans for middle order and home win against New Zealand Watch | Axar Patel: Good to dominate in a home Test Read more stories on Cricket Videos. More Videos Ajaz Patel takes 10 wickets in an innings, makes history Ajaz Patel says job not done yet after stunning performance in Mumbai Test IPL 2022 Retention list: Surprise Omissions From Rahul and Rashid moving on to MS Dhoni's potential last hurrah - IPL 2022 Retention takeaways IPL 2022: Full list of retained players, rules leading to mega auction Tim Southee getting Test practice in between T20Is, sheds light on workload Neil Wagner gearing up for New Zealand's World Test Championship defense, Test series against India AB De Villiers retires - Best career moments