Abrasive nature of Karachi pitch helped us in getting reverse swing: Starc

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Monday said the abrasive nature of the Karachi pitch helped him and Pat Cummins gain substantial reverse swing as the visitors bowled out Pakistan for 148 runs in the second Test.

Asked in a media interaction why Australian bowlers didn’t get much reverse swing in the first Test in Rawalpindi, Starc said for one they didn’t expect the pitch in Karachi to deteriorate so quickly.

“This track is much more abrasive and the wicket footholds will also encourage the spinners in next two days. I feel there are more cracks on this abrasive wicket and this has played a big part in us achieving reverse swing.

“Another factor is that the square and practice wickets here are also dry and basically mud and the weather is also warmer and more dry compared to Pindi so that has helped us reverse the ball both ways.”

Starc also said that before coming to Pakistan for its first Test tour in 24 years, Australia had done its homework and had some thorough discussions and gone through all the scenarios it expected to face here.

“In Melbourne before flying out here we spent one full day only on bowling reverse swing because in the Ashes series mostly we had the new and hard ball and didn’t get many opportunities for reversing the ball.”

The Australian veteran said he would give full credit to the Australian batters to set up a big total and put their team in the box seat over the next two days.

He also said that captain Cummins had not discussed anything with him before deciding not to enforce the follow on on Monday.

“I think probably because of the position we found ourselves in we had a lot of scenarios before us and mainly we don’t want to bat last on this pitch.”

Asked when was the last time he had seen the ball reverse as it did in Karachi, Starc said it happened a couple of times, probably in the series against India.

Starc who took three wickets and missed out on a hat trick, added: "We are searching to improve our record in the subcontinent and in away series and we have as a group had a lot of discussion and thorough conversations in lead up to this series and even after the Pindi Test on how to do this.”