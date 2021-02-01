Abu Dhabi T10 League: Fletcher, Suri and Moores lift Bangla Tigers past Pune Devils

Bangla Tigers opener and skipper Andre Fletcher showed the way for UAE’s Chirag Suri and Tom Moores to record an eight-wicket win over Pune Devils match 1 of the second stage of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Fletcher hit a quick 30 runs off 15 balls to set the stage for the chase. The in-form Suri played another brilliant unbeaten knock of 30 off 15 balls while Tom Moores made it easy through a breezy unbeaten 38 off just 12 balls.

Pune had posted a challenging 115 for 3, courtesy Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s elegant 48 runs and Alex Davies’s unbeaten 41. Bangla Tigers raced to the target with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Bangla Tigers won the toss and elected to field. Pune Devils’ opener Cadmore, who hit an unbeaten 61 in his last match against Team Abu Dhabi, continued the same way. Kennar Lewis (9) and Cadmore put on 42 for the first wicket before Karim Janat dismissed the former.

Next man Chadwick Walton, who joined Cadmore, lasted only four balls before hitting Fazalhaq Farooqi into the hands of Quaiz at long-on. Pune slipped into more trouble when Qais, who was introduced to bowl the seventh over, had Cadmore caught at deep square- leg for 48. This reduced Pune’s chances of posting a big total.

Next man Alex Davies then helped his side climb out of the hole with a 21-ball 41. He remained unbeaten as the Devils posted a strong total

Chasing a run rate of 11.50 needed a steady start. the Tigers’ started with their aggressive openers Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher. The former fell for 14, as he was dismissed by Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir.

Fletcher (30) and Chirag Suri (30) put on 46 for the second wicket before Fletcher was run out by Lewis. Tom Moores, the next bat in, propelled the side closer to the finish line with a 12-ball 38. Eventually, Suri helped his team reach the target by pulling Viljoen for a six.



Brief scores:



Bangla Tigers 119 for 2 in 8.5 overs (Andre Fletcher 30, Chirag Suri 30 not out, Tom Moores 38 not out) beat Pune Devils 115 for 3 in 10 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 48 Alex Davies 41 not out) by 8 wickets

Other scores:

Norther Warriors 124 for 2 in 10 overs (W. Muhammad 76, Lendl Simmons 37) beat Team Abu Dhabi 123 for 3 in 10 overs ( Joe Clarke 50, Luke Wright 33) by 8 wickets