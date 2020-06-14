Adam Zampa signs up to play for New South Wales

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has signed a contract with New South Wales (NSW) for the upcoming season. He will therefore be returning to his former club after a seven-year stint with South Australia.

“The prospect of moving back home and being able to play for the State I started with and where I played my junior cricket means a lot to me. I’m looking forward to testing myself in Shield cricket with a team of this calibre and I’m hoping to get the opportunity of playing with Nathan Lyon down the track,” Zampa said.

The 28-year-old, who made his first class debut with NSW in 2012, will be sharing the dressing room with top cricketers in Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

Zampa played three Sheffield Shield matches and four List A matches for NSW before moving to South Australia. He took 95 Sheffield Shield and 51 one-day wickets for the Redbacks. “My partner Harriet and I will be able to spend a lot more time with both our families,” he added.

‘Great environment’

“The thing I’m looking forward to the most is playing with some guys that I was really close with when I was a rookie at NSW. The likes of Sean Abbott, Dan Hughes and Harry Conway. I love pushing guys around me to get better and I think NSW cricket teams have always been a great environment for this.”

Welcoming Zampa back into the fold, NSW coach Phil Jacques said his experience will help the team. “I’m really excited to have Adam back home in NSW. Adam brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and he will be a great addition to our team. He is a world class performer and I’m personally excited to be working with him and welcome him into our group.”