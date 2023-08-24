MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Afghanistan bats first against unchanged Pakistan

AFG vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Get the live cricket score, commentary, scorecard and latest updates from Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match in Hambantota.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 14:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan‘s players celebrate after winning the first ODI cricket match against Afghanistan.
Pakistan‘s players celebrate after winning the first ODI cricket match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan‘s players celebrate after winning the first ODI cricket match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Follow the live score from the second AFG vs PAK match here - SCORECARD

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal.

PAK VS AFG 2ND ODI: AFGHANISTAN WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT

PAKISTAN VS AFGHANISTAN - 1ST ODI

Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan by 142 runs in the first One-Day International on Tuesday. After being bundled out for 201, Pakistan’s pacers tormented the Afghans, who were bowled out for 59 - their second lowest score in the format.

THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Agha Salman.
AFGHANISTAN
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Ikram Alikhil, Wafadar Momand, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad.

AFG VS PAK 2ND ODI LIVE STREAMING

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 24.

