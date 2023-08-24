AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Afghanistan bats first against unchanged Pakistan

Follow the live score from the second AFG vs PAK match here - SCORECARD
PAKISTAN PLAYING XI
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal.
PAK VS AFG 2ND ODI: AFGHANISTAN WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BAT
PAKISTAN VS AFGHANISTAN - 1ST ODI
Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan by 142 runs in the first One-Day International on Tuesday. After being bundled out for 201, Pakistan’s pacers tormented the Afghans, who were bowled out for 59 - their second lowest score in the format.
THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
AFGHANISTAN
AFG VS PAK 2ND ODI LIVE STREAMING
The second ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 24.
