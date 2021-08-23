Cricket Cricket Afghanistan's home series moved to Pakistan from Sri Lanka - reports The One-Day International series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been moved to Pakistan from Sri Lanka due to logistical issues. PTI 23 August, 2021 22:04 IST Pakistan and Afghanistan will play three ODIs in Pakistan. - AP PTI 23 August, 2021 22:04 IST The One-Day International series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been moved to Pakistan from Sri Lanka due to logistical issues, according to media reports.The three-match series was supposed to start in Hambantota on September 3 but commercial flights have been suspended in Kabul following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Also, a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Sri Lanka due to rise in COVID-19 cases.ALSO READ - Azizullah Fazli named acting chairman of Afghanistan Cricket BoardESPNcricinfo reported that the series will remain a home series for Afghanistan.The venues for the series in Pakistan are yet to be announced.All-format Pakistan players, including skipper Babar Azam, are expected to be rested for the series as part of their workload management ahead of T20 World Cup. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :