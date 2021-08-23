Afghanistan's home series moved to Pakistan from Sri Lanka - reports

The One-Day International series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been moved to Pakistan from Sri Lanka due to logistical issues, according to media reports.

The three-match series was supposed to start in Hambantota on September 3 but commercial flights have been suspended in Kabul following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Also, a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Sri Lanka due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

ESPNcricinfo reported that the series will remain a home series for Afghanistan.

The venues for the series in Pakistan are yet to be announced.

All-format Pakistan players, including skipper Babar Azam, are expected to be rested for the series as part of their workload management ahead of T20 World Cup.