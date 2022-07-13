Cricket

Ambati Rayudu returns to Baroda

Ambati Rayudu has returned to Baroda and will be playing for the side in the upcoming domestic season.

PTI
13 July, 2022 21:57 IST
13 July, 2022 21:57 IST
Ambati Rayudu in action. (FILE PHOTO)

Ambati Rayudu in action. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Ambati Rayudu has returned to Baroda and will be playing for the side in the upcoming domestic season.

Ambati Rayudu has returned to Baroda and will be playing for the side in the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed to PTI on Wednesday by Baroda Cricket Association chief executive Shishir Hattangadi.

Rayudu had earlier approached BCA before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had expressed desire to play for Baroda. Rayudu had played for Baroda in the past.

Also Read
Exciting to get seam and swing in white-ball cricket: Bumrah

Another senior BCA official said that the right-handed batter will be playing in the category of a “professional”.

Rayudu has played 97 first class matches, from which he has scored 6,151 runs with 210 as his highest score. He has also played 55 ODIs and six T20 Internationals for India.

The 36-year-old, who has had run-ins with various cricket establishments, has also represented Hyderabad, Andhra and Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, according to Hattangadi, the Apex Council of the BCA wants former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan to be the team mentor.

“We have sent him (Yusuf) a letter of intent and we are waiting for things to be formalised,” added Hattangadi.

The normal domestic cricket season starts in September-October. 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Review: New England vindicates 'Bazball'

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us