CPL 2022: Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran join Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders has signed Andre Russell, a long-time franchise player for the the Kolkata Knight Riders, and welcomed Nicholas Pooran back into the franchise for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

Skipper Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hussein, Jayden Seales and Tion Webster were already retained by the franchise.

Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said, “We have consistently focused on building our franchise by identifying local Caribbean talent and providing them with opportunities. Among those retained, Akeal, Jayden and Tion are great examples of players who have taken big strides recently. These along with skipper Pollard and Narine, who has been a pillar of the Knight Riders set up, form a fantastic core. In addition, to be able to bring Pooran back home and also add our long standing franchise player Andre to the TKR contingent is a massive boost.

"We look forward to announcing our exciting foreign signings shortly and also complete our squad at the CPL draft. We can’t wait for the CPL 2022 season and I am sure TKR will again be very competitive and continue to entertain our fans."