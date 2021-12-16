Marnus Labuschagne vs England - fight in the 90s

Australia's second-ever Pink ball Test affair against England saw the host get off to a solid start with half-centuries from David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in Adelaide on Thursday.

Steve Smith's men ended day 1 on 221 for the loss of two wickets. Warner missed out on yet another century, falling short of his 25th Test ton by five runs.

Marnus Labuschagne almost met with a similar fate himself. It was a day of numerous hits and misses for the charismatic no. 3, who eventually scraped through a dicey night session with a stroke of luck, finishing unbeaten on 95.

Buttler's Marnus misery

England, which regrouped its veteran seam duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad after its harrowing loss in the first Test, was put in for a hard day's grind after losing the toss.

A blinder from Jos Buttler sent Aussie opener Marcus Harris (3) back early off in Broad's first spell to set things in motion for England.

But Labuschagne's first reprieve came on 21 when Buttler fumbled a straightforward chance off Stokes. Warner and Labuschagne quickly drifted away with a solid partnership to elevate Australia to 129 for one before the final session under lights.

With Stokes dismissing Warner on 95, Labuschagne (71* off 198 deliveries) was joined by stand-in captain Smith.

In a torrid phase of batting that followed, Labuschagne saw out probing spells from Anderson and Broad by a bare margin.

Anderson's ploy nearly came into fruition with the second new ball as he had the batter slice a straight delivery to Buttler, who dropped another sitter with Labuschagne on 95 off 262 deliveries. He finished the day on 95 off 275 deliveries - taking 42 balls to move up from 90 in the last hour under lights.

Labuschagne shed light on the final session and said, "That was massive getting through that period, me and Steve (Smith). It really sets us up well for tomorrow to make sure we get a big first-innings score. Probably the last bit I wavered there with that shot and got dropped. A few prayers."

With 584* runs in 7 pink-ball Tests (two centuries, three fifties), Labuschagne would hope to rack up his sixth Test ton. "I don't know how that happened (Buttler missing the catch). It was a bit of disbelief but my job is to make sure I capitalise on that now," he said.