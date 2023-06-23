Ashes 2023: England adds Rehan Ahmed for 2nd Test squad against Australia

England has added leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed in the Test squad for the second Test against Australia in the ongoing Ashes series on Wednesday.

Ahmed is added into the 18-man squad as cover for spin all-rounder Moeen Ali, who injured his finger during the first Test in Birmingham.

The 18-year-old made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi last year where he picked seven wickets across two innings including his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The leg-spinner has played 11 first-class matches so far for Leicestershire picking 22 wickets at an average of 37 while scoring 629 runs at an average of 33.10 including one century and four fifties.

Rehan will link up with the rest of the squad in London this weekend where England will play Australia in the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s starting June 28.